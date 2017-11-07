HEALTH & FITNESS

Snoring problem? Your dentist may have the solution

EMBED </>More Videos

For 19 years Scott Drake's snoring kept his wife awake at night. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
Sometimes the lines can be blurred when it comes to medical care. Many dentists now collaborate with physicians.

The dentist's view extends beyond your mouth. Snoring can ruin a peaceful night of sleep, especially if you are on the listening end.

Scott Drake, of Fresno, never thought he would find a solution to his snoring problem at his dentist's office. He thought Dr. Shawn Anderson only handled fillings and root canals.

More dentists are taking a closer look at their patient's air passages.

Dr. Anderson explained,"The bottom line is nobody should really be snoring."

Dr. Anderson completed a sleep medicine residency at UCLA so when Drake was diagnosed with sleep apnea he suggested he try a mouth appliance before using a CPAP machine.

"Woke up. My mouth was not dry and I could tell I had not been snoring. I had been sleeping much sounder," said Drake.

Anderson says the mouthpiece repositions the lower jaw.

"By us moving the jaw forward with the tongue and the oral appliance we are moving all the tissue that potentially could collapse into the airway," said Dr. Anderson.

Drake said, "It apparently opens up the airway in the back of my throat."

Anderson says if he sees something he is obligated to talk to his patient about it.

"We dentists we do not make a diagnosis. We simply refer the patient to a sleep physician."

Sleep apnea patients either go to a sleep center or take home a device to measure how many times they stop breathing during the night. A board-certified physician makes the actual diagnosis.

Dr. Anderson said, "Sometimes they'll lean towards the CPAP machine as a first line because it's been known as the gold standard in medicine and then as an alternative, we do have oral appliances."

"I was surprised that Dr. Anderson was involved with that area at all," said Drake.

The mouthpiece has worked so far for Scott.

"My wife stopped complaining about my snoring."

Though he is awaiting results on his latest test.

"If this is working as well as we think it is we'll just stay with it."

Before any work is done dental assistants take blood pressure readings.

"We're about not just the teeth and gums. We're about the whole body and we want to have those conversations with patients," Dr. Anderson said.

To help make sure they are not losing any sleep over a health concern.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthsleep apneadentistfresnoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
'Modern Family' star makes surprise Houston appearance
Suit: Lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Family history of breast cancer? Ask for this test
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Memorial grows as community deals with deadly tragedy
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
'A WILD RIDE': Champion Astros cover Sports Illustrated
Mom killed in hit-and-run wreck near middle school
CVS to offer next day delivery for prescriptions
High school sweethearts killed in church mass shooting
Astros' Altuve, Hinch finalists for AL MVP, manager races
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Show More
Heights voters take to the polls over alcohol sales
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Sweating today, sweaters tomorrow
Man accused of killing teen son because he was gay
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
More News
Top Video
CVS to offer next day delivery for prescriptions
Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, NJ police say
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
'A WILD RIDE': Champion Astros cover Sports Illustrated
More Video