Snacks that wont set your bikini body back

With the kids home for the summer, it's easy to start snacking on what they're eating, and it may not always be the best option for our waist lines, so, the Executive Chef ofhas some snack recipes that are made with whole foods and take minutes to make."Processed sugar and gluten tends to bloat us up, so when we're in our bikini or sitting out at the pool, you know we want to look a little slimmer," says Ree.Instead, she recommends natural sweeteners, like dates. That's one of her key ingredients in her Hemp Cacao Brownie."We love to get more hemp in our diet because it's loaded with fiber, omegas, and your really, really good fats," she adds.Along with hemp, the other main ingredient is cacao. You just mix in a food processor and form the brownie into balls."And then roll it in coconut, hemp seeds, or cacao nibs," Ree says.Next, Ree makes cookie dough."It seems super-naughty, but it's not," she says."It's your almond meal, which is of course gluten-free, it has protein. It has fiber. It also has coconut oil, which is anti-fungal, anti-viral, anti-bacterial," adds Ree.Vanilla, sea salt, maple syrup, and cacao nibs go into the dough and mix. That's it.Finally, the easiest recipe of all: ice cream."Just take really ripe bananas - the riper the sweeter - freeze them and put them in your blender," says Ree.Top it with frozen fruit, honey, or cacao nibs.Here are three healthy snack recipes that Ree recommends.Sweet Mama's Gluten Free Vegan Cookie Dough2 cups finely ground almond floor1 tsp vanilla1/8 tsp real salt1/4 c Maple Syrup or honey2 tbs coconut oil1 c vegan (soy lecithin free) chocolate chips2 tsp water, add more to reach desired consistency mix all ingredients together w hands and eat raw, can also be baked in oven at 350 for 7-9 minsRaw Hemp Superfood Brownie Bites1 lb pitted dates2 tbs hemp protein powder1 cup raw Cacao powder1 tbs vanilla1 tsp salt1 tbs coconut oil2 tbs chia seeds2 tbs flax seeds1/2 c unsweetened coconut flakes1/2 raw walnuts (optional)1 tbs Maple SyrupAdd all to food processor until it becomes a big ball all stuck together.Put in brownie pan and top with raw hemp seeds. You can also roll into balls and roll through Raw Hemp Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Shredded Coconut, Matcha or Beet Root Powder.Banana Nice Cream4 frozen bananasMash in high powered blender till smooth