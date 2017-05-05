HEALTH & FITNESS

SMILE: New 15 minute vision correction procedure

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
For the first time in more than a decade, the FDA has approved a new type of laser eye surgery.

SMILE - short for Small Incision Lenticule Extraction - is an innovative, new method of performing laser eye surgery and while it may not replace the traditional LASIK procedure, it might be a viable option for patients who have thin corneas and cannot undergo LASIK.

Like LASIK, SMILE surgery is bladeless, however it requires no laser tissue ablation.

FRIDAY AT 4PM: Rebecca Spera introduces us to the first doctor in Texas to offer the 15 minute procedure. Hear from one of his patients and find out if SMILE might be an option for you.
