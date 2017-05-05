SMILE: New 15 minute vision correction procedure

For the first time in more than a decade, the FDA has approved a new type of laser eye surgery.SMILE - short for Small Incision Lenticule Extraction - is an innovative, new method of performing laser eye surgery and while it may not replace the traditional LASIK procedure, it might be a viable option for patients who have thin corneas and cannot undergo LASIK.Like LASIK, SMILE surgery is bladeless, however it requires no laser tissue ablation.