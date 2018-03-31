DIABETES

Smart socks aim to catch diabetic foot problems early

EMBED </>More Videos

For the millions of Americans living with diabetes, a new tech product offers early warning against the threat of losing a foot or a leg to the disease. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
For the millions of Americans living with diabetes, a new tech product offers early warning against the threat of losing a foot or a leg to the disease.

"I have very little sensation on the bottom of my feet," explained Marc Fairman, who's type 1 diabetic.

Fairman will never take his feet for granted again. In 2012, he developed a foot ulcer that got out of control.

"I sought several opinions -- surgeons and podiatrists -- and several told me i would probably lose my foot," he said.

For 30 million Americans with diabetes, UCSF surgery professor Michael Conte said it's a very real danger.

"You can imagine if you had a pebble in your shoe, you'd take one step and stop," Conte said. "But if you don't have sensation, you're going to keep walking until you've created a hole in the bottom of your foot."

Fairman opted for months of grueling treatment, and managed to save his foot. Now, his doctor has him beta testing a new product for diabetic foot health: smart socks.

"I don't think i've ever worn white socks with dark pants before," Fairman said.


The socks are the brainchild of Ran Ma, who studied biomedical engineering at Johns-Hopkins University while working in a wound care clinic. She learned one of the earliest ways to spot a foot ulcer before it breaks through the skin is a "hot spot" on the bottom of the foot.

As the body tries to heal itself, the area around the wound becomes inflamed, causing a very localized spike in temperature. Doctors can pick it up with a large infrared thermometer by routinely testing six spots on the bottom of the foot -- and Ma's socks -- called Siren Diabetic Socks -- have invisible sensors woven into the fabric in precisely those six spots.

"When there is a significant temperature difference, you'll see a red spot," Ma said, pointing to the mobile app that shows a diagram of the patient's feet and also gives push alerts whenever the socks sense something out of the ordinary.

Though diabetic patients are told to check their feet every day, that can sometimes be tough.

"Many of these patients, not only do they not feel their feet well, but they also have problems with vision," Conte said. "They may not be able to inspect their feet easily."

Conte said though the socks haven't undergone clinical trials yet, they show promise as a useful tool for early warning -- especially for tech-savvy patients like Fairman, who showed us his new insulin pump, wirelessly linked to a continuous blood glucose monitor.

When they launch later this year, Siren socks will be sold by subscription: $20 a month for ten new pairs of socks a year. They're machine washable and dryable, and contain a small battery that never needs to be charged.

As for Fairman's fashion complaint, Ma says Siren is working on new colors and styles, including crew socks, knee high socks and ankle socks.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthtechnologydiabetesUCSFgadgetsillnessamputeeu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DIABETES
Herbalist charged in death of diabetic boy treated with oils
Cy Woods' Reese named All-American while dealing with diabetes
Boy with diabetes bikes through Houston during cross-country trip
Clute girl defies the odds at school with service dog's help
More diabetes
HEALTH & FITNESS
2 clinic administrators out after potential disease exposure
3 exercises that will make you stronger and faster
Make-A-Wish kid grows up to be a doctor at same hospital
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man accused in daughter's pregnancy arrested in Porter
Child injured by hit-and-run driver in Friendswood
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Man arrested after opening fire on Conroe officer on I-45
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
Man sought on suspicion of raping 13-year-old boy
Show More
2 in custody after high-speed chase involving U-Haul truck
Lake Conroe reopens after being closed to boat traffic
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into patrol station
Chinese space station falling to earth: Where will it land?
More News
Top Video
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into patrol station
Astros' Keuchel gives up 7 hits in 5-1 loss to Rangers
St. Arnold paying for beer-loving couple's honeymoon
More Video