Say it isn't so! French fries pose new health risk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You may want to lay off the French fries.
A new study found eating fries twice a week can put you at a higher risk for death.
That includes hash browns and tater tots.
However, researchers found no increased risk from eating regular white potatoes.
They suggest swapping out traditional French fries for sweet potato fries.
