Say it isn't so! French fries pose new health risk

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1944581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> McDonald's is stepping up their utensil game in a delicious way.

You may want to lay off the French fries.A new study found eating fries twice a week can put you at a higher risk for death.That includes hash browns and tater tots.However, researchers found no increased risk from eating regular white potatoes.They suggest swapping out traditional French fries for sweet potato fries.