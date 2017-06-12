HEALTH

Say it isn't so! French fries pose new health risk

New study found eating french fries can lead to an increased risk of death. (AP Photo/Burger King, Noel Barnhurst)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may want to lay off the French fries.

A new study found eating fries twice a week can put you at a higher risk for death.

That includes hash browns and tater tots.

However, researchers found no increased risk from eating regular white potatoes.

They suggest swapping out traditional French fries for sweet potato fries.

McDonald's is stepping up their utensil game in a delicious way.

