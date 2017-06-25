Outgoing and adventurous, Brayden Russell is like most nine year old boys in many ways. But a disease he has battled for five years often keeps him on the sidelines."He's cooped up inside, he can't go outside and play sports because he gets dehydrated too quickly," said his mother Nina Russell.Brayden was diagnosed with a kidney disease and now is waiting for a transplant."We first noticed that he was getting sick at about nine months old. But it didn't get diagnosed until he was four," said Russell.Saturday, at the Magnolia preschool where his mother works, the entire community rallied behind them.A fundraiser was held to help with transplant costs and donor awareness."We have several people who are wanting to go get tested to be donors. Basically today we are wanting to help her in any way possible," said Cori Carter with "The Learning Experience Magnolia."Tables of auction items could be seen throughout the area where children usually play during the week.The auction included children's clothing, baked goods, jewelry and woman's skincare products with proceeds going to the Russell family.A Mary Kay consultant is also donating a portion of her sales to the cause.It's also part of an innovative new curriculum to help students learn the importance of giving back.Brayden's medical team at Texas Children's Hospital expects him to receive a living donor transplant."I'm a single mom so a lot of missed time at work and cutting into bill money," said Russell.Recovery will take weeks while he waits for that gift. The Magnolia community is trying to make the burden a little easier for him and his family.