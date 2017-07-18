HEALTH & FITNESS

New U of H study shows why you should leave your shoes at the front door

New study says leave your shoes at the front door (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Whether it was at grandma's or the next door neighbor's house, at some point we've all been told to take your shoes off at the front door.

If you don't do it at your own house, a recent study from the University of Houston will have you reconsidering.

Researchers found that the soles of our shoes are the one of the dirtiest places people come into contact with every day.

According to researchers, the bottom of your soles can carry different types of bacteria that can cause multiple infections.
Researchers say the easiest way to stop the spread of bacteria is to leave your shoes at the front door.

Related Topics:
healthshoesresearchHouston
