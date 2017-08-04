Live Broadcast
HEALTH & FITNESS
New takes on yoga: Different ways to get your down dog on
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2275743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
See a few types of yoga that are a little out of the ordinary (KTRK)
KTRK
Friday, August 04, 2017 03:06PM
Yoga may be a centuries-old practice, but there's no shortage of new takes on it. From dogs to babies to partners, these are some of the coolest ways to spice up your yoga practice.
PHOTOS: International Yoga Day at Discovery Green
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
