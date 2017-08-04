HEALTH & FITNESS

New takes on yoga: Different ways to get your down dog on

EMBED </>More Videos

See a few types of yoga that are a little out of the ordinary (KTRK)

Yoga may be a centuries-old practice, but there's no shortage of new takes on it. From dogs to babies to partners, these are some of the coolest ways to spice up your yoga practice.

PHOTOS: International Yoga Day at Discovery Green
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
healthexercisefitnessworkoutyogafun stuff
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Happy Birthday Gina Gaston!
HEALTH & FITNESS
Burn calories while your kids have fun in the sun
Goats and yoga - You know you want to
How to recognize black mold
60-year-old man conquering CrossFit
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
HPD investigating earlier crash with woman who killed cop
Ex-cop accused in deadly drunk driving crash found dead
School cop busted for alleged child porn
Rain moving for Friday and wet weekend ahead
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Lawyer: Shooting was self-defense, not scorned lover
Houston Restaurant Weeks locations outside the loop
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli convicted on 3 counts
Show More
Selena's brother a no-show for court date
Ousted deputy appealing termination after Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Telemarketing company fined $82M over illegal robocalls
Police pursuit ends on Beltway 8 in SW Houston
More News
Top Video
Burn calories while your kids have fun in the sun
Lawyer: Shooting was self-defense, not scorned lover
Klein ISD's new tool to locate your child's bus info
Klein ISD launches new tool to locate your child's bus information
More Video