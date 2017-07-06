Mongolian girl recovers from heart defect

An 11-year-old girl from Mongolia is recovering after receiving a life-saving gift at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital here in Houston.The girl's name is Sarango, and she was born with a congenital heart defect.Her parents were left without options until they heard about the organization's heart gift.The non-profit provides heart surgeries to children from around the world where access to care is either scarce or non-existent.After a couple of tries, the family received the green light --- and on June 28, Sarango underwent the life-saving heart procedure.Her mother is really happy that her daughter is healthy and recovering well.During her recovery, Sarango stayed with a host family on the south side of Houston.Sarango is expected to return to Mongolia on Sunday.