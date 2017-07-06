Mongolian girl recovers from heart defect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --An 11-year-old girl from Mongolia is recovering after receiving a life-saving gift at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital here in Houston.
The girl's name is Sarango, and she was born with a congenital heart defect.
Her parents were left without options until they heard about the organization's heart gift.
The non-profit provides heart surgeries to children from around the world where access to care is either scarce or non-existent.
After a couple of tries, the family received the green light --- and on June 28, Sarango underwent the life-saving heart procedure.
Her mother is really happy that her daughter is healthy and recovering well.
During her recovery, Sarango stayed with a host family on the south side of Houston.
Sarango is expected to return to Mongolia on Sunday.
