Men vs. women: We now know who has the bigger brains

Interesting research out of the Netherlands... (Shutterstock)

This may come as a surprise to some, but it turns out, men have bigger brains than women.

Researchers in the Netherlands did MRI scans on 900 men and women. They found male brains are about 14 percent larger.

But not to worry ladies: experts say women perform better in memory tests.

