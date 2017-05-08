Live Broadcast
BUZZWORTHY
Men vs. women: We now know who has the bigger brains
Interesting research out of the Netherlands... (Shutterstock)
KTRK
Monday, May 08, 2017 05:27AM
This may come as a surprise to some, but it turns out, men have bigger brains than women.
Researchers in the Netherlands did MRI scans on 900 men and women. They found male brains are about 14 percent larger.
But not to worry ladies: experts say women perform better in memory tests.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
