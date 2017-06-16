HEALTH & FITNESS

Legacy Community Health walks back claim of 6 Zika cases

EMBED </>More Videos

Medical expert Dr. Richard Besser explains Zika virus (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Legacy Community Health has walked back on its claim that six local pregnant woman have tested positive for Zika.

In a news release, the chief medical officer Dr. Ann Barnes said an "in-depth review" of the six alleged cases concluded only that the women were "exposed to a flavivirus, which can include Zika as well as other viruses."

"The laboratory results do not provide a conclusive diagnosis that the women became infected specifically with Zika virus. Legacy regrets the error," she said.

Zika is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. Infection during pregnancy can cause birth defects. Common symptoms include rash, fever, joint pain and conjunctivitis, according to the CDC.

Travel alerts are still in effect by the CDC for Miami Dade County in Florida and Cameron County in South Texas. The best way to prevent Zika is to wear insect repellant with DEET.
Full statement from Legacy Community Health:

"Legacy Community Health, in conjunction with Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department, has since conducted an in-depth review of the six Zika occurrences the health center announced yesterday morning. As a result of that review, we can only confirm the individuals were exposed to a flavivirus, which can include Zika as well as other viruses. The laboratory results do not provide a conclusive diagnosis that the women became infected specifically with Zika virus. Legacy regrets the error."
Related Topics:
healthzika virusHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
6 pregnant women test positive for Zika in Harris Co.
Man swims 133 miles through sewage
Snacks that won't set your bikini body back
Texas Children camp for cancer patients
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
The Woodlands HS player Grant Milton moved to Conroe facility
Texas' first LGBT pride crosswalk coming to Montrose
Box of patient information found on street in Houston
President Trump announces new US-Cuba policy
Father goes missing in a river trying to save daughter
Here's what 18 tons of cocaine looks like
Woman found guilty in boyfriend's suicide
Show More
2-year-old found face-down in pool near Santa Fe
Yearbook reissued in wake of Trump censorship scandal
Officer acquitted in fatal Facebook Live shooting
Missing man with autism found safe
Cosby judge bristles at requests for mistrial
More News
Top Video
Texas' first LGBT pride crosswalk coming to Montrose
Officer acquitted in fatal Facebook Live shooting
Man swims 133 miles through sewage
$100 million water bill shocks man
More Video