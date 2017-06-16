Legacy Community Health has walked back on its claim that six local pregnant woman have tested positive for Zika.In a news release, the chief medical officer Dr. Ann Barnes said an "in-depth review" of the six alleged cases concluded only that the women were "exposed to a flavivirus, which can include Zika as well as other viruses.""The laboratory results do not provide a conclusive diagnosis that the women became infected specifically with Zika virus. Legacy regrets the error," she said.Zika is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. Infection during pregnancy can cause birth defects. Common symptoms include rash, fever, joint pain and conjunctivitis, according to the CDC.Travel alerts are still in effect by the CDC for Miami Dade County in Florida and Cameron County in South Texas. The best way to prevent Zika is to wear insect repellant with DEET.