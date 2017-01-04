How to stay healthy at the gym

If your New Year's resolution includes hitting the gym, then make sure you are aware that health clubs can be breeding ground for some germs.People understand that you can pick up a cold or a flu at the gym, but some of the most common things that you contract are skin infections. That's because germs that cause skin infections can thrive in the sweat that's left on exercise equipment and towels, as well as the warm, moist areas like pool decks.Staph infections, such as MRSA, can be a little more worrisome because they're resistant to some antibiotics, so they're a bit harder to treat. But those infections, as well as really common infections such as plantars warts, athlete's foot and jock itch can all typically be prevented.Experts at Consumer Reports say common sense strategies can help keep you healthy while working out.- Start by keeping cuts covered. That's the best way to keep germs out.- Spread a towel over weight machines and always wear flip-flops in wet areas.- Bring your own exercise mat and disinfect it regularly. Chances are, the ones at the gym are not thoroughly cleaned between classes. Some germs can live for days on those mats, as well as other surfaces in the gym such as weight machines and locker room benches.- Practice good hygiene by wiping down equipment, washing your hands after a workout and showering after a swim.- Do your laundry. Washing your gear helps prevent germ build up after you bulk up.Consumer Reports also suggests taking a good look around a gym before you join. Check to see if the equipment is well maintained and if the bathrooms and locker rooms are kept clean and stocked with liquid soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizer. All can be indications of how clean a health club is.Complete ratings and recommendations on all kinds of products, including appliances, cars & trucks, and electronic gear, are available on Consumer Reports' website. Subscribe to CR.org.