HEALTH & FITNESS

Free Immunizations: How to get your kids vaccines in Fort Bend County

EMBED </>More Videos

How to get your kids vaccines in Fort Bend County (AP File Photo)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center is offering free immunizations for children on July 24.

The center and Ronald McDonald House Charities joined forces to bring a free medical clinic to children in Fort Bend County.

The free immunizations will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 at the center on 198 Kempner St in Sugar Land.

Participants must be in line before 3:30 p.m. to ensure registration. No pre-registration is required but space is limited.

Parents and guardians must bring their child's immunization records and accompany their child.

If you need help getting to and from the clinic, $2 per person roundtrip rides are available through Fort Bend County.

For transportation availability or to make ride reservations, call 281-633-7433.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthvaccinesfree stuffchildrenFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Woman faced with terminal cancer and possible deportation
West Nile Virus confirmed in Sugar Land neighborhood
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
Doctors: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News