HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors find new ways to treat migraine pain with green LED lights

EMBED </>More Videos

Bright lights can worsen headaches, but a new study shows an LED light might do the reverse. Two doctors used green and white LED lights on a small group of people with good results. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
Bright lights can worsen headaches, but a new study shows an LED light might do the opposite.

Doctors Mohab Ibrahim and Rajesh Khanna tested green LED lights and white LED lights on small samples of people with chronic migraines.

They found that the pain of the group looking at the green light dropped 40 to 50 percent. Participants in the trial were asked to stare at green LED lights for one to two hours a day over a 10-week period.

One of the participants, Debi Lesneski, suffered from severe scorching migraines and was looking for any solution to cure her pain.

"It was one migraine right after another," she said. "There was no break in between."

She was depressed, sick and unable to get out of bed on some days. Lesneski said she was doubtful when joining the clinic trial, but was willing to try anything.

"(I was) very skeptical because it is so simple," she said. "It doesn't make any sense that just some light can fix a problem that modern medicine can't even address. And, it worked."

Even though the correlation of the green light and migraine pain is unknown, Ibrahim said it could be partially psychological.

"Regardless of the mechanism, the outcome is what really matters," said Ibrahim, director of the Chronic Pain Clinic. "People are both feeling better and their pain is getting better."

The green lights help regulate brain chemistry, Khanna said.

"Essentially, what it's doing is increasing your happy hormones, your level of endogenous opioids," he said.

Khanna, a professor of pharamcology at the University of Arizona, said that besides happy hormones, it's also made for happy patients.

"The people in the green light group, they actually refused to return the green lights, and they wanted to keep it so we let them keep it," he said.

Even Lesneski wanted to keep her light. Now, she uses the green light for 15 minutes, three times a week and has stopped taking her pain medications.

Despite the good results, both doctors said they hope to get grants from the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Health to expand the study.

In the meantime, they caution people not to give up their migraine medications.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthhealthy livingdoctorsmedical researchstudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Couple loses more than 100 lbs combined
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes virus
New U of H study says leave your shoes at the front door
'Body builder to body lover' hopes to inspire others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Head-on crash kills 2 and injures 3 in east Harris Co.
Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash
Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack
Woman in miniskirt sparks outrage
Man once charged in Josue Flores' murder walks free
Family of 5 kicked off JetBlue flight seeks answer
Stampeding bison stop traffic
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Show More
Pricey shoes: $800 Birkenstocks now available
Rabid bat bites woman near Buffalo Bayou
Company pulls girls makeup after I-Team finds asbestos
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Driver flees after man hit and killed on Southwest Fwy
More News
Top Video
Pricey shoes: $800 Birkenstocks now available
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Head-on crash kills 2 and injures 3 in east Harris Co.
Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash
More Video