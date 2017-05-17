HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You don't need a gym full of equipment to get in a great full-body workout. Train Station personal trainer Kinsey Mahaffy came up with a workout that only uses one dumbbell:
- The Wood Chopper: Holding the weight horizontally, squat down and bring the dumbbell to your right side with both arms. Twist and bring your arms straight up to the left side, twisting your right leg to point left. Repeat.
- One-Leg Dead Lift Row: Stand on the right leg and put the dumbbell in the right hand. Keep the left leg off the ground and bend down, performing a deadlift. Once you get into the deadlift position, perform a row and stand straight up without touching your left foot on the ground. Repeat.
- Lunge with a Press: Keep the dumbbell in your right hand and keep the weight of your foot on your right side. With your left leg, step back into a lunge. Step back in, lift left knee and press right arm up into a shoulder press. Repeat.
- Bowtie Curtsey Lunge: Hold the dumbbell horizontally right at your chest. Bring your right leg back and across your left leg and lunge into a curtsy lunge. Step back up and repeat.
- Repeat! Do all of these exercises 10 times, then switch to the other side.
MORE WORKOUTS: 5 core moves to help you get in shape
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff