MIRROR MIRROR

This workout blasts your entire body with only one dumbbell

EMBED </>More Videos

Even if you only have one dumbbell, you can get a full body workout! (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You don't need a gym full of equipment to get in a great full-body workout. Train Station personal trainer Kinsey Mahaffy came up with a workout that only uses one dumbbell:

  1. The Wood Chopper: Holding the weight horizontally, squat down and bring the dumbbell to your right side with both arms. Twist and bring your arms straight up to the left side, twisting your right leg to point left. Repeat.
  2. One-Leg Dead Lift Row: Stand on the right leg and put the dumbbell in the right hand. Keep the left leg off the ground and bend down, performing a deadlift. Once you get into the deadlift position, perform a row and stand straight up without touching your left foot on the ground. Repeat.
  3. Lunge with a Press: Keep the dumbbell in your right hand and keep the weight of your foot on your right side. With your left leg, step back into a lunge. Step back in, lift left knee and press right arm up into a shoulder press. Repeat.
  4. Bowtie Curtsey Lunge: Hold the dumbbell horizontally right at your chest. Bring your right leg back and across your left leg and lunge into a curtsy lunge. Step back up and repeat.
  5. Repeat! Do all of these exercises 10 times, then switch to the other side.

MORE WORKOUTS: 5 core moves to help you get in shape
EMBED More News Videos

Five way to build and keep that core


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthfitnessFYI Fitness Tipsworkout wednesdayworkoutexercisegymmirror mirrorHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MIRROR MIRROR
Micellar water could be the answer to your skin care woes
Bento boxes filled with clothes - what's not to love?
Tightline technique: Bring your lashes back to life
Cardio + core workout = summertime fitness bliss
More mirror mirror
HEALTH & FITNESS
6 ways stem cells are leading to medicinal miracles
Uncommon superbug strain found in Houston
First West Nile case reported in Montgomery Co.
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Man with assault rifle shot by police outside Houston club
Coast Guard responds to oil spill in San Jacinto River
6 ways stem cells are leading to medicinal miracles
New National Mall duck ramp causes Twitter controversy
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
Show More
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Attorney files motion for speedy trial in murder-for-hire case
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago today
Convicted robber says he found victims on social media
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
More News
Top Video
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
World's first Nutella cafe to open in Chicago
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
6 ways stem cells are leading to medicinal miracles
More Video