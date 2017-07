Free back-to-school immunizations starting now

It's the middle of summer vacation but Harris Health System is already focusing on getting kids ready to go back to school.Getting your child's immunizations up to date for the start of the school year can often mean running around to a lot of different medical appointments.The Harris Health System's Troubleshooters Mobile Unit is offering free immunizations for children two months to 18 years old.Here is a complete list of locations, dates and times for the free immunizations:(All times are 9 a.m.-1 p.m., unless otherwise noted)7909 S. Sam Houston Parkway, Houston (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)3625 Gager St., Houston5619 Aldine Bender, Houston (noon-3 p.m.)8877 Barker Cypress, Cypress720 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena5138 Aldine Mall Rt., Houston12600 Beechnut, Ste. 180, Houston9720 Spaulding St., Houston10330 Sugar Branch, Houston12300 N. Freeway, Houston (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)1022 Mercury Dr., Houston607 Ave. A, Houston (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)510 Jensen Dr., Houston11800 Misty Valley Dr., Houston1414 Wirt Rd., Houston(10 a.m.-2 p.m.)6009 Richmond Ave., Houston8440 Greenhouse, Cypress(10 a.m.- 2 p.m.)1625 Blalock Rd., Houston Harris Health System has additional information about free immunizations and getting your child ready for the start of school.