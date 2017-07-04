CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Free back-to-school immunizations starting now

Harris Health System offering free immunizations for back-to-school. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's the middle of summer vacation but Harris Health System is already focusing on getting kids ready to go back to school.

Getting your child's immunizations up to date for the start of the school year can often mean running around to a lot of different medical appointments.

The Harris Health System's Troubleshooters Mobile Unit is offering free immunizations for children two months to 18 years old.

Here is a complete list of locations, dates and times for the free immunizations:

(All times are 9 a.m.-1 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Wednesday, July 5: Sweetwater Point Apartments, 7909 S. Sam Houston Parkway, Houston (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Thursday, July 6: The Source for Women, 3625 Gager St., Houston
Saturday, July 8: Havenstock Apartments, 5619 Aldine Bender, Houston (noon-3 p.m.)
Monday, July 10: Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress, Cypress
Tuesday, July 11: Cleveland-Ripley, 720 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena
Wednesday, July 12: Aldine WIC, 5138 Aldine Mall Rt., Houston
Thursday, July 13: Alief WIC, 12600 Beechnut, Ste. 180, Houston
Tuesday, July 18: Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding St., Houston
Wednesday, July 19: Redeemed Church, 10330 Sugar Branch, Houston
Friday, July 21: Greenspoint Mall, 12300 N. Freeway, Houston (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Saturday, July 22: Milton Lusk Activity Center, 1022 Mercury Dr., Houston
Monday, July 24: S. Houston Library, 607 Ave. A, Houston (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Tuesday, July 25: Bruce Elementary, 510 Jensen Dr., Houston
Wednesday, July 26: Wunderlich Intermediate, 11800 Misty Valley Dr., Houston
Thursday, July 27: Menden Hall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Rd., Houston(10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Friday, July 28: The Source for Women, 6009 Richmond Ave., Houston
Saturday, July 29: Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse, Cypress(10 a.m.- 2 p.m.)
Sunday, July 31: Memorial Assistance Ministries, 1625 Blalock Rd., Houston

Harris Health System has additional information about free immunizations and getting your child ready for the start of school.

