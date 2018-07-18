HEALTH & FITNESS

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams seeks mental health help

EMBED </>More Videos

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she's seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years (WLS)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she's seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years.

Williams said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she has "sought help from a great team of health care professionals."

She gave no specifics on her treatment, and a message left with her manager seeking details was not immediately returned.

Williams' post says that for years she has dedicated herself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to seek help. She says she recently decided to listen to the advice she has given, and wants to lead by example in seeking treatment.

The 37-year-old Williams was a core member of Destiny's Child, the trio with Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland that sat atop the R&B world from 1997 to 2006.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthentertainmentsingingmusicmental healthdepression
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Woman faced with terminal cancer and possible deportation
West Nile Virus confirmed in Sugar Land neighborhood
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
Doctors: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News