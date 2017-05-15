Today's Top Stories
WEST NILE VIRUS
First West Nile case reported in Montgomery County
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1997817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
60-year-old woman is first case of West Nile in 2017. (KTRK)
KTRK
Monday, May 15, 2017 11:21PM
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 60-year-old woman is the first confirmed West Nile patient in Montgomery County for 2017, officials said.
Last year, the first case wasn't reported until August.
Related Topics:
health
west nile virus
Montgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEST NILE VIRUS
First West Nile case reported in Harris County
Officials unveil faster mosquito testing technology
Second West Nile case reported in Montgomery County
Residents: Abandoned home becoming health hazard
More west nile virus
