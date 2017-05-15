WEST NILE VIRUS

First West Nile case reported in Montgomery County

60-year-old woman is first case of West Nile in 2017. (KTRK)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 60-year-old woman is the first confirmed West Nile patient in Montgomery County for 2017, officials said.

Last year, the first case wasn't reported until August.
