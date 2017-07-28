HEALTH & FITNESS

Designer dimples are the latest cosmetic trend among millennials

Designer dimples are the latest cosmetic trend among millennials: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 26, 2017. (WPVI)

Dimples are a facial feature many adore and are the natural, darling indents many celebrities have become famous for.

Now, they're the latest must have smile accessories that plastic surgeons are creating for a price.

Designer dimples are apparently now all the rage with millennials.

Having a professional create the holes in your cheeks will set you back anywhere from $800 to $2,500.

Doctors are showing off the "natural" dimpling that mother nature or your DNA denied you.

Dimpleplasty, as it's called, is minimally invasive, can be done in less than 24 hours, and only requires local anesthesia.
