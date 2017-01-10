Coughing? Here's when to go to the doctor

are coughing so much you turn blue



have coughing fits that include more than 20 coughs between breaths



have a fever and a phlegmy cough



have signs of the flu



are a wheezing, sick infant

honey is a natural remedy for anyone over 12 months old



a cool mist humidifier or steam shower



plenty of fluids

Coughing is annoying, but when does it go from being a nuisance to a serious medical problem?"The wintertime is the time that everyone gets a cough and it's not uncommon," says Dr. Alana Kennedy-Nasser at PurePediatrics.Dr. Kennedy-Nasser says even if there's a bad cough lingering in your family or workplace, the common cold or flu are most likely to blame and they almost always clear up on their own.So when should you take a cough more seriously?If you:You should see a doctor.If you don't have a cough of that severity:Many people expect antibiotics when they go to the doctor with a cough.Almost all of them are just a virus so Dr. Kennedy-Nasser says antibiotics won't help.