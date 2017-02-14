'Cool cap' may help prevent chemo hair loss

Hair loss can be an unpleasant side effect for women undergoing chemotherapy. Now there may be a "cool" new way to avoid it.It's called a scalp-cooling cap. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine tested the device. he cap cools the scalp and restricts blood flow.Less blood flow means less of the hair-destroying chemo reaches the follicles. It's a relatively pain-free step that can lower and sometimes even eliminate hair loss.While cancer treatment will never be free of side effects, keeping their hair can make it less stressful for women.