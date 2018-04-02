HEALTH & FITNESS

'Condom snorting' trend could make your teen sick

EMBED </>More Videos

An outrageous trend involving condoms seen on social media could lead to health problems. (Photo: Shutterstock)

By
A new trend gaining popularity among teenagers could put your child at great risk.

It's called condom snorting. The condom is sucked in through the nose and then the effort is made to pull it out of the mouth.

There are so many risks here, from chocking to infections to allergic reactions from the latex.

Kids are posting video of themselves doing this on social media sites.

Authorities say it's similar to the trend among kids to consume the Tide pods, which is also a safety threat.

NY lawmakers: Make Tide Pods look less appetizing
EMBED More News Videos

Do Tide Pods look too tasty? Two New York state lawmakers want to change that.

LOCK 'EM UP: Walmart store locks up laundry detergent pods after viral challenge
EMBED More News Videos

Walmart store locks up laundry detergent pods after viral challenge.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthteenagersu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
Smart socks aim to catch diabetic foot problems early
2 clinic administrators out after potential disease exposure
3 exercises that will make you stronger and faster
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Robbery suspects in 'Scream' masks lead police in chase
Isolated severe storms are possible along with brief heavy rain
Astros win vs. Orioles to open home slate of title defense
Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Protesters confront sheriff over shooting death of unarmed man
Woman leads police chase with 2 cats in the car
Show More
Sen. Ted Cruz kicks off re-election campaign in Stafford
Houston home serving 100 veterans in need of new wheels
'The Rock' opens up about his battle with depression
What is securities fraud and money laundering?
Parking comes with 'Astro-nomical' cost at Minute Maid
More News
Top Video
Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget
Astros win vs. Orioles to open home slate of title defense
Robbery suspects in 'Scream' masks lead police in chase
Protesters confront sheriff over shooting death of unarmed man
More Video