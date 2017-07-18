HEALTH & FITNESS

Health officials concerned about parasite outbreak making Texans sick

Health officials looking for cause of Cyclospora outbreak in Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Health officials are trying to find the source of a parasite that's made dozens of Texans sick.

Within the past month, 68 cases of Cyclospora have been reported across the state, including in Fort Bend and Harris counties.

Experts said it's contracted by eating food or water contaminated with the microscopic parasite.

Past outbreaks have been linked to imported fresh produce, including pre-packaged salad mix, raspberries, basil, snow peas and mesclun greens.

Health experts say the best way to keep your family safe is to thoroughly wash all fresh produce.

Symptoms of Cyclospora are described as diarrhea lasting for a few days to a few months, loss of appetite, fatigue, weight loss and abdominal cramps.

Anyone who suspects they have these symptoms should contact their health care provider for treatment.

