Coffee may help slow the aging process

It's inevitable -- we're all aging. But a new study says that a cup of joe may help slow the process.
Researchers analyzed the blood samples of a hundred people of a wide variety of ages. The older people who regularly drank coffee had significantly less inflammation.
Inflammation contributes to many age-related diseases like hypertension, joint disorders and heart problems.
