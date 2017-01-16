COFFEE

Coffee may help slow the aging process
It's inevitable -- we're all aging. But a new study says that a cup of joe may help slow the process.

Researchers analyzed the blood samples of a hundred people of a wide variety of ages. The older people who regularly drank coffee had significantly less inflammation.

Inflammation contributes to many age-related diseases like hypertension, joint disorders and heart problems.
