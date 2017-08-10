HEALTH & FITNESS

City performs 'deep clean' of homeless camp under freeway in Midtown area

City of Houston ordering to remove homeless camps under Hwy 59 between Caroline St. and Almeda Rd. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police and Houston health officials have converged on a homeless camp in Midtown.

The camp is located under Highway 59 between Caroline Street and Almeda Road.

Officials say they are doing what they call a deep clean, and the camp will have to be vacated for a while.

The local health authority says they determined this area to be a public health nuisance because of human waste, mosquitos, flies, garbage and other conditions that are "dangers to imminent health."

The HPDHomeless Outreach Team were onsite providing storage bags and assistance with removing items. Authorities say the items left behind will be considered abandoned property, which the city will throw away.

