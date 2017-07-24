The Children's Museum of Houston is offering free immunizations every Thursday in August.Children, 6 weeks to 18 years of age, who need immunizations will have the opportunity to receive free vaccinations.Texas Children's Hospital will administer back-to-school vaccinations to the first 150-children to arrive at the museum located at 1500 Binz Street, Houston, TX 77004. The event goes from 5 to 7 every Thursday in August.To qualify, parents and guardians will need their child's immunization records. All required school vaccines will be provided except for TB Test or flu. There is no need to pre-register.For more information, visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138.