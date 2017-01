If your New Year's resolution is to join a gym, Cross Fit or maybe attend fitness classes, you need to know how much money you really will be spending.Here are some important things to keep in mind:- Be sure you read the fine print. It can be a confusing legal document, but there is a lot of information in that document that includes many items that concern your wallet. Look it over with a fine tooth comb.- It pays to price compare. For example at LA Fitness , the rates online depend on the location. We chose the Greenway Plaza gym and the cheapest membership option. To get into the gym, it will cost you $172.10. That includes a $99 initiation fee, $29.99 for first month dues and $29.99 for the last month dues plus the tax. If you choose to stay a year, expect to pay an additional $49 on your anniversary.- The initiation fee right now at 24 Hour Fitness is waived. To save money, you'll want to choose the year contract. The monthly dues are $36.99- One of the best deals we spotted was at Planet Fitness . It's one dollar down and 10 dollars a month if you join by January 11. No contract is required.- Expect Cross Fit classes to charge you by the month. The fees vary from $150 to $250 on unlimited classes. Some are done by contract.- And what about popular cardio classes like Orange Theory ? There's no contract, but unlimited monthly memberships cost $169.99 a month, and if you cancel a class or show up late, expect to pay $10 or more for a late cancellations and late arrivals.Finally, fitness retailers host free classes. Lululemon Athleta and Fleet Feet are just some options that offer group classes once a week. Discovery Green in downtown Houston also hosts a selection of free fitness classes on the lawn. Yoga and Zumba are just some of the options.