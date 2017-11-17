HEALTH & FITNESS

Children's books being sent to 4-year-old New Jersey girl battling inoperable brain tumor

EMBED </>More Videos

A family from New Jersey is hoping the kindness of strangers can help lift the spirits of a 4-year-old girl battling a life-threatening brain tumor.

VINELAND, New Jersey --
A family from New Jersey is hoping the kindness of strangers can help lift the spirits of a 4-year-old girl battling a life-threatening brain tumor.

Just a few weeks ago, Lena Tietjen was playing with her twin brother Clark, running around like every other kid on their Vineland block. But then she came down with what they thought was a typical stomach virus.

"We took her to the doctor's office, and they thought she'd get better in a few days," mom Erin Tietjen said. "But she didn't, and the symptoms started getting worse."

After Lena began having difficulty with motor functions on the right side of her body, her panicked parents rushed her to the emergency room. She was transferred to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where a scan revealed a mass deep within her brain.

After surgery to drain fluid and five days in the ICU, the results of a biopsy were devastating: Lena was diagnosed with an inoperable malignant tumor and given just months to live without treatment.

"It's the worst moment of your life," dad Matt Tietjen said. "She's so innocent. Your main job as a parent is to keep your child safe, and this was completely out of our control."

Lena has been in and out of the hospital ever since, learning to complete daily tasks with her left hand, while doctors determine the best approach to what will be the fight of her life. The family has adopted the nickname "Lena the Lion" to reflect her tenacious spirit.


With radiation and chemotherapy set to begin in early December, doctors are hopeful she will survive one year.

"We will fight that prognosis with everything we have," Erin said. "We will go anywhere, try anything. Whatever we can do to give her a chance."

A relative has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of treatment, travel and other related expenses. In the meantime, as the holiday season approaches, they are hoping family, friends and anyone willing to participate can help their strong little girl stay positive with what they have dubbed "Lena's Library."

"She loves books so much and loves to be read to," said Erin, who works as an English teacher. "We just want her to be happy and loved, and know that people care about her."

Anyone who wishes to send Lena a new or gently used children's book can mail it to:

Lena's Library
General Delivery
1539 Almond Road
Vineland, NJ 08360

(Note: Please CLICK HERE if you are attempting to purchase a book through Amazon. A wishlist had to be created to keep the family's address private, as Amazon does not recognize the Post Office as a valid mailing address.)

The family knows the road ahead will be difficult, but they also realize the importance of staying optimistic while hoping for a miracle.

"I had a moment in the hospital where I broke down and ducked into the bathroom," Matt said. "Erin came in and said, 'You can't do this. No story about beating the odds ever started out with good odds.' So we have to be strong for her, no matter how much it is tearing us up inside."

CLICK HERE to read more about their story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthcancerhealthchildren's healthNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
10 members of family stricken with Norovirus on cruise
Key eye test part of free diabetes screenings at UH
Cardiac arrests rare during and after sex, study says
Study: Women less likely to get CPR from bystanders
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston PD to demonstrate new police chase procedures
Major change this weekend for drivers on Hwy 288
School bus collides with garbage truck in W. Houston
Argument between brothers ends in murder-suicide
Fugitive Friday: Help authorities find these suspects
Phone companies get new tools to block spam calls
Pickup driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker released from jail
NOVEMBER STEAM: Near record highs possible today
Show More
Driver trapped after hit-and-run crash on Westpark
Major highway closures set for this weekend, plan ahead
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen today
Warehouse sale just in time for Thanksgiving
HE'S THE MVP! Astros' Jose Altuve wins AL MVP award
More News
Top Video
Phone companies get new tools to block spam calls
Fugitive Friday: Help authorities find these suspects
Major change this weekend for drivers on Hwy 288
Vehicle full of dogs involved in crash in San Francisco
More Video