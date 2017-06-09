Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers

Acres Homes, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 832-393-4145

Denver Harbor, 6402 Market St., 832-395-0895

Northeast, 9720 Spaulding St., 832-395-0470

Sunnyside, 9314 Cullen Blvd., 832-395-0069

Magnolia, 7037 Capitol St., 832-395-3380

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said people can now beat the heat at one of the city's cooling centers.The centers are now open and provide a safe and comfortable place to help you stay cool during the day, and reduce the need for electricity.While you can call 311 to find the center closest to you, here's a look at all the Houston-area cooling centers:The centers are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.