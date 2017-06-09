HEALTH & FITNESS

Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers

Houston has centers to help you escape the summer heat.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said people can now beat the heat at one of the city's cooling centers.

The centers are now open and provide a safe and comfortable place to help you stay cool during the day, and reduce the need for electricity.

While you can call 311 to find the center closest to you, here's a look at all the Houston-area cooling centers:

  • Acres Homes, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 832-393-4145
  • Denver Harbor, 6402 Market St., 832-395-0895
  • Northeast, 9720 Spaulding St., 832-395-0470
  • Sunnyside, 9314 Cullen Blvd., 832-395-0069
  • Magnolia, 7037 Capitol St., 832-395-3380


The centers are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

