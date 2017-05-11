  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
HEALTH & FITNESS

Avocados popularity spawns rise in hand injuries

Avocados popularity spawns rise in hand injuries. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 11, 2017. (WPVI)

Avocados are very healthy for you, but they may not be great for your hands if you're not careful.

Doctors in the U.K. are reporting a surge in hand injuries suffered while people cut avocados.

One London surgeon says he sees about four patients a week with cuts.

Another hospital gets a lot of cases Saturdays, around brunch-time.

The bad trend is also showing on social media, with the hashtag #AvocadoInjury or #AvocadoHand.

Some of the injuries include nerve damage and require surgery.

To avoid injuries while cutting an avocado, follow this simple technique: put it on a flat surface, hold it down with one hand and then slice horizontally, twisting the avocado to turn it.

To remove the stone, the California Avocado Commission says scoop it out, do not whack it with a knife or poke it with the tip of a knife.

That's especially dangerous, since the avocado's soft flesh is exposed. It's very easy for a knife to go through that and into your hand.

For detailed directions on safely cutting an avocado, click here.

Or check out this video.

