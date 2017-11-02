4 simple workouts to help you boost your booty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --When it comes to working your behind, stick with the basics and squeeze your booty! Personal trainer and Instagram sensation Carmen Morgan of My Trainer Carmen shared her favorite exercises to work your behind.
DEADLIFT: This move works the back of the legs. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, weights in hands, chest proud and shoulders back. Bend the torso down and stand up using your glutes to do the movement.
HIP THRUST: This is one of Morgan's favorites. She recommends leaning the upper part of your back where your sports bra hits you on a bench, sofa or chair. With your feet hip-width apart and knees over ankles, lower your bottom and then thrust your bottom up, squeezing the glutes. To make it harder, add some weight.
SINGLE-LEG BRIDGE: Lie on your back on the floor. Have one leg bent with the foot on the floor and knee over ankle. The other leg is elevated at a 90-degree angle. Lift and lower your bottom, pushing through the heel that's on the ground. Then switch to the other side.
STEP-UPS: You can do these on stairs, on a bench or a chair. Position one leg up on the elevated platform. Use the leg on the chair pushing through your heel to lift your body up onto the chair, keeping chest proud and shoulders back, and then lower your leg. Repeat on the other side. Use weights to increase difficulty.
