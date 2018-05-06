SCHOOL THREAT

Houston Community College's Central College campus closed Monday due to shooting threat

Houston Community College's Central College campus closed Monday due to shooting threat (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Community College's Central College campus will be closed on Monday due to a shooting threat, HCC officials said.

In a release, the college said the campus on Holman Street received a threat on social media this weekend.

"HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm," the college said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCC PD at (713) 718-8888.

Full release from HCC:
"Houston Community College will close its Central College campus at 1300 Holman Street tomorrow due to a shooting threat made on social media this weekend. HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm. HCC will provide additional security at each of its other campuses while this matter is under investigation. If you are aware of any information that would be helpful, please contact HCC PD at 713-718-8888. All updates will be available on our website, www.hccs.edu."
