Houston Community College's Central College campus will be closed on Monday due to a shooting threat, HCC officials said.In a release, the college said the campus on Holman Street received a threat on social media this weekend."HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm," the college said in a statement.Anyone with information is asked to call HCC PD at (713) 718-8888.