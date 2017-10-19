A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted of three or more DWI's.A Montgomery County jury sentenced William Brown Jr. on Oct. 18.Brown was arrested in February after a DPS trooper pulled him over for speeding on FM 1486 in Magnolia.The trooper said he showed signs that he had been drinking and that Brown admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.His blood alcohol concentration registered at .121.Brown had been convicted previously of both driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a child, according to evidence revealed during the trial.During the punishment phase, the jury also learned that Brown had also been convicted of at least 12 crimes in the last 14 years including theft, possession of a firearm, assault of a disabled individual and drug-related offenses."The jury saw Brown for what he is: a danger to our community. Brown has a long and consistent history of disregarding the law, the property of others, and the safety of those around him," assistant district attorney Wesley LeRouax said.