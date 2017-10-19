Gunshot victim dies after crashing truck into house

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a loud argument led to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.

Investigators say neighbors in the 7400 block of Darnell Street heard people fighting around 11 Wednesday night.

Several shots were fired.

Police say the driver of a truck was hit and continued driving for at least two blocks before crashing into a home near Grape Street and Reims Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but it's not clear if he died from the gunshot wound or the crash.

The homeowners were inside sleeping at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.

Neighbors say this is typically a quiet neighborhood and they're shocked to see this kind of violence.

No suspects have been named. The name of the victim has not been released.

