2 officers critically wounded after shooting at Dallas Home Depot

EMBED </>More Videos

The mayor and police chief of Dallas brief the media on two of their officers who were shot (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
Police say a loss prevention worker at a Dallas area Home Depot called police for help before a gunman opened fire on two officers and the employee.

The Dallas Police Department gave an update Tuesday evening hours after the officers were critically wounded at the hardware store in the northeast part of the city.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the shooting, giving the conditions of the officers. But it did not immediately provide other details.

The department tweeted that a civilian, later identified as the loss prevention worker, was also shot. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.

During a news conference at the hospital where the officers and worker are being treated, Dallas PD Chief Renee Hall identified a person of interest in the shooting as 29-year-old Armando Juarez. Police believe Juarez left in a white pickup truck.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldDallasTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
HISD trustees to decide fate of 10 underperforming schools
Indictment in alcohol death of frat pledge from Humble
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
Video released of violent home invasion in E. Harris Co.
Memorial Hermann seeks help identifying 71-year-old patient
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
Woman on bike fatally struck by dump truck in Museum District
Show More
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
Teen arrested after group robs Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Harris Co. constable's chief dies after sudden illness
Homeowners upset with loud noises coming from nearby drilling rig
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park
More News