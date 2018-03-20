Gunman dead after standoff inside Panera near Princeton University: Officials

EMILY SHAPIRO
A gunman was shot and killed by police after he engaged in an hours-long standoff inside a Panera Bread restaurant in Princeton, New Jersey, across the street from the Princeton University campus, prosecutors said.

The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. when the armed man went into the restaurant; customers and employees fled while police secured the perimeter, the New Jersey Attorney General's office said.

After several hours, negotiators were unable to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, the attorney general's office said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the suspect was shot dead by police, the attorney general's office said.

It appears that no one was injured.

Though the restaurant is steps from the Ivy League campus, this week is Princeton's spring break, so classes are not in session, the university said.

Some neighboring buildings were shut down and two campus buildings near Panera were evacuated as a precaution, the school said.

The Attorney General's Shooting Response Team is investigating.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos