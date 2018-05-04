Cypress gun range employee indicted in shooting death of customer

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County grand jury has indicted a gun range employee for manslaughter for fatally shooting a customer in the head, prosecutors said Friday.

Tyler Sutton, 21, was working the counter at the Hot Wells Shooting Range in December 2017, when he allegedly pulled the trigger of a customer's rifle, sending a bullet through a window, and into the head of Joshua Cummings, another customer who was in the parking lot.

Cummings was a 36-year-old father of triplets.

"I have been around firearms my entire life, and this sad case is a perfect example that no matter how much experience one has with firearms you must treat every firearm as if it were loaded," Harris County Assistant District Attorney Jim Leitner said.

"Presuming that a firearm is not loaded is always a recipe for disaster," said Leitner, a senior prosecutor.

Sutton faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted.

