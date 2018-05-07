A family in Missouri is making an emotional plea to find the driver who killed their son in a possible road rage stabbing."My son did not die alone even though whoever did this, you left him out there to die alone," said Kerrie Harter, the victim's mother.Cody Harter, 23, was found dead on a highway Saturday. Witnesses told police Harter and another driver got into an argument in traffic, and then Harter was stabbed in the chest.He died at the scene. His family says good Samaritans who pulled over held his hand and prayed with him while they waited for the paramedics to get thereHarter was a member of the Missouri Air National Guard and had served a tour of duty in Iraq.