KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Neighbors in the Sundown neighborhood in west Harris County are on edge after deputies warned them of a home invasion suspect on the run.
Deputies said while this suspect got away, a second suspect was shot and killed when the duo tried to rob a 60-year-old grandmother inside her rent home.
As a search helicopter circled overhead, Theresa Roberts and other neighbors were keeping their eyes open.
"I heard it was a burglar, and I live in this neighborhood," Roberts said.
Some were visibly upset after learning a 60-year-old grandmother shot and killed a man inside her home.
Harris County deputies told Eyewitness News two young men entered through an open garage, and walked right into the house.
"Both were armed with pistols, she confronted both suspects, retrieved a handgun and fired several times at both subjects," Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.
One man was killed while the other took off, jumping a fence and heading north toward Saums Road, according to deputies.
The homeowner told investigators she did not know the men.
"From what we understand, it's a rental home but there are several people who live in the home. But this morning she was by herself in the house," Gilliland said.
Investigators are trying to determine if this was a crime of opportunity, or if the two men targeted this house specifically.
Other neighbors tell us she did the right thing.
"It's just, you know what, in the state of Texas, if you're gonna get on somebody's property, you're gonna get shot," neighbor Catherine Hanks said. "That's just the way we are, that's Texas."
Investigators said it is too early to tell if the homeowner will face any charges.
Again, the second suspect is still on the loose, according to deputies.
It is not clear if he was injured when the woman fired her gun at him. Deputies said if you see anything suspicious, to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
