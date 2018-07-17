7-year-old survives dad's drunk crash, killed by another car

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck and killed as she tried to get help after her father drunkenly crashed into an abandoned vehicle (KTRK)

ROMULUS, Michigan --
Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck and killed as she tried to get help after her father drunkenly crashed into an abandoned vehicle on an interstate in suburban Detroit.

State police spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw says DeSandra Thomas sent text messages to police about her father's crash before she was struck on I-94 near Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus early Sunday. She died instantly.

Shaw says a driver called state police to say she might have hit a pedestrian.

He says DeSandra's father was drunk when he got into his car at around 3:30 a.m. and that his daughter died "because of a decision that an adult made."

The girl's mother, Sandria Burts, hopes DeSandra's father is not charged. She says losing their daughter is "torture enough."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drunk drivingaccidentu.s. & worldchild deathMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News