Knowing your dog was stolen is awful enough, but seeing it happen is even more traumatic."I'm worried about if they're taking care of her, or if she's eating, or what's going on with her," Gloria Hollis said.Hollis and her family made a trip to a storage business in northeast Harris County on Sunday.Their schnauzer named Baby Girl was up front on a bathroom trip when a car pulled up.Surveillance video appears to show a young girl get out and try to call the dog over. When that doesn't work, she goes and picks the dog up, carrying her off before the car drives away.Hollis and her family are disgusted to see a child take Baby Girl while an adult acts as the getaway driver."Go to the animal shelter and get your own dog. Don't take somebody else's," Hollis said.The dog was wearing a sweater, so the family doesn't believe the precious pet could be mistaken for a stray.Hollis is 71 and recently suffered two heart attacks. She said Baby Girl is much more than a pet."She belonged to my son and my son got killed by a drunk driver six years ago. And when he got killed, I got her, and she's been with me ever since," Hollis said.The car appears to be dark blue, but the surveillance video doesn't show the license plate clearly. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.However, Hollis believes it will take help from the public to get Baby Girl back home."Somebody just bring my baby home," she said.