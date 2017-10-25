HOUSTON (KTRK) --Former President George H.W. Bush is apologizing to an actress who is accusing him of sexual assault.
Actress Heather Lind says this happened in Houston four years ago. She claims the former president touched her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and told her a dirty joke.
A spokesman for President Bush released a statement today apologizing to the actress.
The statement from Jim McGrath reads:
"President Bush would never under any circumstances, intentionally cause anyone distress and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Miss Lind."
In a second statement issued Wednesday evening, McGrath said the president's physical condition has routinely led to the president cracking a "joke" that some have seen as "inappropriate":
"At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke - and on occasion, he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely."
