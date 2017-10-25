EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2087047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's five things you may not have known about George H.W. Bush.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2555022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert.

Former President George H.W. Bush is apologizing to an actress who is accusing him of sexual assault.Actress Heather Lind says this happened in Houston four years ago. She claims the former president touched her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and told her a dirty joke.A spokesman for President Bush released a statement today apologizing to the actress.The statement from Jim McGrath reads:In a second statement issued Wednesday evening, McGrath said the president's physical condition has routinely led to the president cracking a "joke" that some have seen as "inappropriate":