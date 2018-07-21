Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate

A Galveston County Sheriff's deputy has been charged after he reportedly admitted to picking up synthetic marijuana for an inmate.Deputy Celestino Sanchez, 23, has been arrested and charged with manufacture delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.Authorities say an inmate had arranged to have contraband delivered to an offsite location by a third party and deputy Sanchez.On July 19, the sheriff's special crimes unit interviewed Sanchez, in which he admitted to being in possession of 3.6 grams of synthetic marijuana along with other items of contraband.Sanchez has been employed with the sheriff's office since March.