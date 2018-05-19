  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: At least 20 injured after reported plant explosion near Pasadena
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports of Santa Fe HS shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports of Santa Fe HS shooting victims (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston Co. Medical Examiner's Office is conducting autopsies on the victims killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Authorities say the bodies of the 10 victims are currently at the morgue.

Families were allegedly told not to come to the morgue until further notice.

Family members confirmed the names of six students and a teacher's aide killed Friday when a student opened fire on his peers at Santa Fe High School.

In all, 10 people were killed and 10 were injured in the shooting that occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.

So far, Santa Fe students Aaron Kyle McLeod, Angelique Ramirez, Chris Stone, Jared Conard Black, Kimberly Jessica Vaughan and Sabika Skeikh are confirmed dead, along with art room teacher's aide Cynthia Tisdale, according to their families.

RELATED: Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootinggun safetygun violenceSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting
Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention services after shooting
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
At least 20 injured after reported flash fire at plant near Pasadena
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe HS students and staff permitted to pick up vehicles Saturday
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting
Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention services after shooting
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Show More
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
More News