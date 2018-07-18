ALLIGATOR

Fulshear Police Department captures a 7-foot alligator spotted in neighborhood

Fulshear Police Department captures a 7-foot alligator spotted in neighborhood (KTRK)

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) --
Morning joggers were in for a surprise after a seven-foot alligator was spotted near Cross Creek Ranch Wednesday, according to a Facebook post shared by the Fulshear Police Department.

"He just wanted to get some 'sun action' before going about his business, whatever business that is, that alligators do," police said.

When officers arrived to the scene, they were able to move the alligator to a nearby pond without incident.

Police said the gator was not aggressive and didn't try to pursue joggers.
