CRIME STOPPERS

Fugitive Friday: Help law enforcement in the Houston-area find these suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

FUGITIVE FRIDAY: From Crime Stoppers, Nov. 17, 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Law enforcement in the Houston area is asking for your helping in finding these fugitives:

Cameron Brown, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury out of Houston. He is 5'11" and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lindsey Carroll, 35, is wanted for burglary of a habitation out of Houston. She is 5'8" and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Gabriel Espinosa Jr., 56, is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender out of Houston. He is 5'10" and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Johnson, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant out of Richmond. He is 6'2" and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kenneth Lilly, 27, is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon out of Houston. He is 5'11" and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Matthew Moore, 35, is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender out of Humble. He is 6' and 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Natividad Ortuno, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury out of Houston. He is 5'6" and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anthony Rodriguez, 18, is wanted for aggravated assault of a family member out of Houston. He is 5'7" and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

James Sullivan, 42, is wanted for burglary of a habitation out of Pasadena. He is 5'7" and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Darius Wagner, 26, is wanted for aggravated robbery of a victim over 65 or disabled out of Houston. He is 5'8" and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



If you have any information leading to their arrests, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the suspect's arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
fugitivecrime stoppersarresthouston police departmentharris county sheriffs officeHoustonPasadenaHumbleRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CRIME STOPPERS
Family says Harvey helped woman's killer get away
Reward rises for MS-13 gang member in woman's murder
Search intensifies for driver who killed mom of 2
Wanted felon's last name is Outlaw
More crime stoppers
Top Stories
Major change this weekend for drivers on Hwy 288
School bus collides with garbage truck in W. Houston
Argument between brothers ends in murder-suicide
Pickup driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker released from jail
NOVEMBER STEAM: Near record highs possible today
Driver trapped after hit-and-run crash on Westpark
Major highway closures set for this weekend, plan ahead
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen today
Show More
Warehouse sale just in time for Thanksgiving
HE'S THE MVP! Astros' Jose Altuve wins AL MVP award
Fans and players react to Altuve's AL MVP award
Threat made to "grease" high school in Texas City ISD
UNFRIEND DAY: Time to purge your Facebook friends list
More News
Top Video
Major change this weekend for drivers on Hwy 288
Vehicle full of dogs involved in crash in San Francisco
Warehouse sale just in time for Thanksgiving
Tejas Chocolate and BBQ serves up unlikely combination
More Video