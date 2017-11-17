Law enforcement in the Houston area is asking for your helping in finding these fugitives:, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury out of Houston. He is 5'11" and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes., 35, is wanted for burglary of a habitation out of Houston. She is 5'8" and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes., 56, is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender out of Houston. He is 5'10" and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes., 25, is wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant out of Richmond. He is 6'2" and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes., 27, is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon out of Houston. He is 5'11" and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes., 35, is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender out of Humble. He is 6' and 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes., 41, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury out of Houston. He is 5'6" and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes., 18, is wanted for aggravated assault of a family member out of Houston. He is 5'7" and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes., 42, is wanted for burglary of a habitation out of Pasadena. He is 5'7" and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes., 26, is wanted for aggravated robbery of a victim over 65 or disabled out of Houston. He is 5'8" and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information leading to their arrests, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the suspect's arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.