CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --Balloons, flowers and notes have been left for a co-worker who was loved at the Kroger store on Jones Road where she's worked for years.
The workers did not want to talk on-camera and say they are still trying to process what has happened.
Family members of Pamela Johnson, 62, grew concerned when they hadn't heard from her. She was found dead inside her Bent Pine Drive home Friday night.
Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say she was a victim of murder.
Several items are missing from her home, according to investigators, including her her maroon-colored 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Texas license plate BC48217.
Neighbors say they can't imagine who would harm her-- a widow, who struggled with severe hearing issues and was well-liked by everyone on the street.
"Always kept to herself. Nicest woman. Outside doing Bible study on her driveway at least two to three times a day. Sitting out reading her Bible all day," said neighbor Ross Bell.
Co-workers at Kroger say they are planning a vigil for Johnson. If you have any information on her death or believe you see her missing PT Cruiser, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.