Fort Bend Co. students 'red out' as support for coach battling cancer

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) --
A local community is pouring in their love and support to a Fort Bend County high school football coach who is currently battling an incurable type of cancer.

On Friday, students at Travis High School in Fort Bend County showed support for coach Trey Sissom by wearing all red.

In January the coach was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that is not curable, but it is treatable.

Students like senior Braxton White say they are hoping to see Sissom pull through this rough time.

"What I want really, I want to see him get through this," White said. "Honestly, I want to see him pull through it,"

"You come in and you see the hurt that's still on their face, and you see the anguish that they're going through because they just don't know, and they're kids and they don't HAVE the knowledge that I may have even gotten," said Coach Sissom.

Unfortunately, Sissom will have cancer for the rest of his life, but he is set to have a stem cell transplant in June.
