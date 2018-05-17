Former Cy-Fair ISD teacher charged after claims he gave student drugs and STD

A former Cy-Fair middle school teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female high school student.

According to court documents, Justin Washington is charged with improper relationship with a student, a felony.

Washington, 26, was a teacher at Hamilton Middle School when the alleged incident happened in September 2017.

Court documents show that the student involved went to Cypress Creek High School.

Records also show that on April 2, 2018, a teacher at Cypress Creek reported to a Cy-Fair ISD police officer that her student said Washington gave her drugs and sexually assaulted her in the summer of 2017.

Administrators at Hamilton Middle School were notified of the claims, launching the investigation.

Two days later, Washington allegedly confessed to the relationship, saying that he and the student had sexual intercourse four to five times.

Authorities say the student told them that Washington also gave her an STD.

According to a Cy-Fair ISD spokesperson, Washington was immediately removed from the campus when the district learned of the allegations. He has since resigned.

The district told ABC13 the investigation into the claims led to Washington's arrest.

He is in custody. Washington is not allowed to contact the victim.

A judge set his bond at $10,000.

