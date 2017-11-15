Forever 21 is telling customers to check their credit card statements following a data breach.
Forever 21 says information from a third party suggested someone may have obtained unauthorized access to payment card data.
The breach affects some purchases made between March and October of this year.
Forever 21 says an encryption used to hide personal data was not working and it exposed secure information.
The company has not said which stores were impacted.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Forever 21 says credit card info stolen from certain stores
Top Stories